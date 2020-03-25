Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > James Blunt promises he won't perform online

James Blunt promises he won't perform online

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
James Blunt promises he won't perform online

James Blunt promises he won't perform online

Many artists — including John Legend, Chris Martin, Pink, Shawn Mendes, and everyone involved in Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” montage — have been putting on free live concerts through Instagram.

But there is one performer who promises to do the opposite, and that is James Blunt.

“During lockdown, while many other artists are doing mini-concerts from their homes, I thought I’d do you all a favour and not”.

James Blunt is famously responsible for 2004’s “You’re Beautiful” and even jokes about being a one-hit-wonder in his Twitter bio: “Proof that one song is all you need”.

At some point after “You’re Beautiful” played nonstop on every radio station, people began to hate Blunt and let him know it via Twitter, which he welcomed with open arms. Instead of changing the narrative or blocking accounts, Blunt has fully embraced his position in the pop culture lexicon.

One Twitter user said “I cannot stand James Blunt,” to which he replied “have a seat.

I have that effect on people”.

Another said “no one really likes James Blunt right,” prompting Blunt to say “yeah, I bought those 20 million albums myself”.

At least we can all be grateful that we won’t have “You’re Beautiful” stuck in our heads while in quarantine

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ITKPopCulture

In The Know Pop Culture James Blunt promises he won’t perform online https://t.co/Jbm4Um93gk 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.