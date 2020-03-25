Global  

25 killed as gunmen attack Gurudwara in Kabul; ISIS claims responsibility

25 people have been killed after gunmen attacked a gurudwara in Kabul.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Several people have also been injured in the attack.

India has condemned the attack on the Gurudwara with MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tweeting about the attack.

