Latest Weather Forecast 5 p.m. Wednesday I DON'T THINK WE'LL SET RECORDSOR TIE RECORDS BUT WE'LL BECLOSE.HERE'S YOURS FIRST ALERTFORECAST.67 OVERNIGHT WITH A LIGHT WESTWIND AND A STARRY SKY OUT THERE.MORNING FOG INLAND.85 BY THE AFTERNOON.THAT'S SIX DEGREES COOLER THANTODAY BUT WAY ABOVE NORMAL.THE SEVEN-DAY FIRST ALERTFORECAST CALLING FOR MID ANDHIGH 80s THROUGH THE WEEKENDEARLY NEXT WEEK.A CHANCE FOR A FEW SHOWERSTUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, BUTGENERALLY SUNNY, HOT AND HUMIDTHROUGH THE NEXT FIVE DAYS ANDTHEN A FEW SHOWERS.





