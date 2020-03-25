Bindi Irwin had no guests at wedding now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:48s - Published Bindi Irwin had no guests at wedding Bindi Irwin didn't have guests at her wedding to Chandler Powell on Wednesday (25.03.20), as they changed their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this