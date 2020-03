Local Restaurants Adapting To Business With Social Distancing Guidelines now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:04s - Published Howard Monroe reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local Restaurants Adapting To Business With Social Distancing Guidelines DISTRIBUTING SIX MEALS PERCHILD AS WELL AS NEW LEARNINGGUIDES.THAT INCLUDES MANYRESTAURANTS, "EYEWITNESS NEWS"REPORTER HOWARD MONROE JOINSUS FROM CONSHOHOCKEN, WITH HOWSOME BUSINESSES ARE ADAPTING.HOWARD?UKEE, OUTSIDE OF THEBOATHOUSE HERE IN DOWNTOWNCONSHOHOCKEN.STILL OPEN, HOW MUCH, AREN'TALLOWING ANY OF THEIRCUSTOMERS IN.INSTEAD, THEY'RE CALLING INTHEIR ORDER THEN SHOWING UPHERE, EITHER ON FOOT OR INTHEIR CARS, TO GET THEIR ORDERWITHOUT EVER GOING INSIDE.NICE TAKE OUT BEFORE BUTTHIS IS OUT OF CONTROL.SO REAL HAD I TO LEARNTHOUSAND DO IT.BOATHOUSE FORCED ON HOW TOSTAY AFLOAT DURING WORLD-WIDEPANDEMIC.SIGN ON THE DOOR TELLSCUSTOMERS NOT TO COME IN,INSTEAD OWNER JEAN WEBBER SAYSTHEY'LL BRING YOUR FOOD ANDBEER ORDER OUT TO YOU.PEOPLE ARE SCARED RIGHTNOW, SO TRYING TO LIMIT ASMUCH, YOU KNOW, TOUCHING ANDEVERYTHING THAT THEY DON'TWANT TO DO ANY MORE.SHOPRITE HASN'T SOLDPLEXIGLASS SHIELDS AT ALL OFITS STORES INCLUDING THIS ONE,IN EAST NORRITON, THEY INSTALLCASH REGISTER, PHARMACIES,CUSTOMER SERVICE AREAS ANDFOOD SERVICE STATIONS.BECAUSE OF THE GOVERNMENTNOR'S DIRECTOR THAT ONLY LIFESUSTAINS BUSINESSES REMAINOPEN, MANY OF THE STORES OFTHE KING OF PRUSSIA TOWNCENTER WERE FORCED TO CLOSE.AND MANY OF THE ONES HAVEREMAINED OPEN, ARE OPERATINGON MODIFIED SCHEDULES.BACK IN CONSHOHOCKEN, THEOWNER OF CAPP'S DELI SAYSBUSINESS HAS TAKE ANSWER HITOVER THE LACE TWO WEEKS.MAJORITY OF OUR CUSTOMERBASE IT CONSTRUCTION, SO IT ISSLOWER.ACCOMMODATING CUSTOMERSFORCED TO STAY HOME, THEY'VEEXTENDED THEIR DELIVERY HOURS.ORDER UP.KEEP OUR HEADS ABOVE WATER.IT IS NOT TOO BAD T COULD BE ALOT WORSE.AND MANY OF THE BUSINESSESWE SPOKE WITH SAY IT COULD BEA LOT WORSE.BY THE WAY THE GOVERNOR STILLHASN'T SAID HOW LONG THISDIRECTIVE WILL BE IN PLACE.





