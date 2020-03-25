Global  

Pritzker Extends Illinois Income Tax Filing Deadline; State Announces 330 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 More Deaths

Gov.

JB Pritzker on Wednesday announced the state of Illinois is pushing back its income tax filing deadline by three months.

The move comes five days after the IRS also postponed the federal income tax filing deadline until July 15, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

