What is the Wabash Valley doing to stay busy while staying at home?

Businesses all over the country have shut down in an effort to stop the spread of covid-19.

Today is the first "official" day of indiana governor eric holcomb's stay at home order for hoosiers.

Pk} i've been working from home for over a week now practicing social distancing.

I binge watch my fair share of netflix shows... and of course continue to keep the people of the wabash valley informed.

But what have you all been doing to keep busy?

I spoke with terre haute resident sherri foy today.

She talked to me about what's been keeping her family busy and what they plan to do long term following the governor's order.

V} foy told me she too has been binge watching her favorite netflix shows.

Her family had done some spring cleaning... and played creative games together to keep busy.

She says there's been a lot of snacking.... a lot of reading... some online fitness classes... and even taking their new puppy on some walks.

Long term... foy says her family is planning to paint the interior of their house and complete some previously put off indoor projects.

Overall... she told me this is a time to take advantage of not constantly being on the run... and spending quality time with the family.

So} sherri foy, terre haute resident "i'm a pretty structured person... and i've really allowed myself to be very unstructured during this time.

Like i said with my daughter just kind of take a breather and let myself relax and enjoy those peaceful moments that i normally don't get to experience because of just always being on the go."

foy says it's difficult for for everyone to adapt as everyday life has come to such a sudden halt.

But she plans to take this day by day and stay positive by keeping as busy as she can.

Working from home.... i'm dominic miranda... news 10>