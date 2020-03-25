Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New York Has Opened A Corona-Focused Mental Health Hotline

New York Has Opened A Corona-Focused Mental Health Hotline

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
New York Has Opened A Corona-Focused Mental Health Hotline

New York Has Opened A Corona-Focused Mental Health Hotline

New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced the creation of a new free mental health hotline.

The hotline is already live, and is staffed by 6,000 mental health professionals.

All of the people answering the calls are volunteers as well reports Business Insider.

Cuomo said that he doesn't know of "anyone else" operating an emotional support hotline.

New York is facing a major crisis when it comes to the Coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New York Has Opened A Corona-Focused Mental Health Hotline

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.