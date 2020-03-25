Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kentucky boys clean the house in a CREATIVE way

Kentucky boys clean the house in a CREATIVE way

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Kentucky boys clean the house in a CREATIVE way

Kentucky boys clean the house in a CREATIVE way

Kentucky Mom films her two sons cleaning the floors in a creative way.

The older son is riding a modified hoverboard around, while the younger son lays on his stomach and holds the back of the seat.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Kentucky boys clean the house in a CREATIVE way

Kentucky Mom films her two sons cleaning the floors in a creative way.

The older son is riding a modified hoverboard around, while the younger son lays on his stomach and holds the back of the seat.

The youngest gets pulled around with dusting cloths attached to him in this clever cleaning clip from February 22.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.