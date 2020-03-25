Global  

Twiggs County expands state of emergency, with 10 p.m. curfew

Twiggs County officials expanded their local state of emergency to include a 10 p.m.

Curfew in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fines up to 1000 dollars.

The sheriff's office will still continue to respond to calls while enforcing the curfew.

Just today in twiggs county... there's now a curfew in jeffersonville.

According to jeffersonville police... city residents will be under a curfew




