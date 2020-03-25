Global  

Oxford mom describes coronavirus recovery - WLOX

March 25, 2020
It's like to fight coronavirus " i'm very fortunate.

I'm 33, i'm very active, i work out a lot, eat right and it still put me down for several days.

I have recovered immensely, and i do feel much better," fighting coronavirus ) the oxford mother of two is fighting coronavirus after being diagnosed last week.

She said it's like the worst flu you've ever had but it is also worst for baker being away from her two children.

While she is getting better, she doesn't want anyone else to experience what she has.

We're going to have to fight for ourselves and fight for our country to overcome it quickly, and that's what the fight looks like, just staying put and staying in."

Out "..staying in.

."

Fighting coronavirus) in terms of treatment, baker said she was only told to take tylenol and prescribed an antibiotic to help with inflammation in her lungs.




