Delta Pilot shares photos showing the current state of the airline industry

A DELTA AIRLINES PILOT ISSHARING SOME POWERFUL IMAGES--DEPICTING THE CURRENT STATE OFTHE AIRLINE INDUSTRY.

CHRISDENNIS, A DELTA PILOT FOR 10YEARS, POSTED THESE IMAGES ONFACEBOOK OF AN AIRPLANESTORAGE FACILITY INCALIFORNIA.

HE DESCRIBED THESITE AS CHILLING AS DOZENS OFPLANE SIT WAITING FOR THEAIRLINE INDUSTRY TO BOUNCEBACK.

ALONG WITH HIS CAPTAIN,DENNIS LEFT AN ENCOURAGINGNOTE FOR THE NEXT PILOT WHOPICKED UP THE PLANE SAYING"THE LIGHT MUST BE AT THE ENDOF THE TUNNEL" HE HOPESEVERYONE WILL STAY HOME-- SOPEOPLE CAN RETURN TO THEIRJO