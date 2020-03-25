Mayor Norton supports Stay at Home order

As we told you at the top of this newscasts á governor tim walz is taking more drastic steps to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state... now issuing a "stay at home order."

Kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out what this will look like a little closer to home á she joins us live now.

Isabella?

Live when i watched the press conference today... the governor emphasized one thing to minnesotans: take this seriously.

I sat down with mayor kim norton minutes after the conference.

She agrees with the stayá atáhome order which is no surprise..

Considering it was just a few days ago... when council urged gov.

Walz to issue a "shelter in place."

She hopes taking more measures like these will reinforce the message that social distancing works.

Xxx "his message was nuanced, his message was based in data and research and was wellá thought out, we've been ready for this, concerned with making sure we have the medical and personal personnel to protect the whole state."

Now just because it's a stay at home order doesn't mean you have to completely stay at home.

You can still leave to do things like go to the grocery story... check on family or get a hike... just always maintain that social distancing.

Live in rochester ib thanks isabella.

Under the stay at home order... bars.... restaurants and schools will remain closed until may 4 as well.