UTC student sews handmade masks to help with shortage

As covid-19 continues to spread, hospitals can't meet the demand they need for masks.

One utc student is using her recently found free time to help.

Elise halcomb is sewing reusable cotton masks for those that need protection from the virus.

Halcomb layers the fabric and reinforces every stitch to make sure the masks are as secure as possible.

She says she stocked up on supplies before the retail stores closed.

Elise halcomb: "i just saw a bunch of other people making them, and i know that there was a shortage at the hospitals.

And my mom told me, she works at the alexian village up on the mountain, and she told me that for a few days the nurses didn't even have masks there because there was a shortage.

So i wanted to make some, and i'm donating some and selling some to some friends that want any."

You can find more information about how to order a mask, or donate to the cause, on our website, wdef- dot-com.




