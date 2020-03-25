Meals on Wheels is about more than food during COVID-19 pandemic

Global  

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:28s
Seniors have struggled with social isolation since long before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the local Meals on Wheels volunteers who provide 5,000 meals each day are more than delivery drivers — they're a source of human connection for people who might not otherwise have many.

