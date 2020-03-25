Global  

Biden Calls Trump's Easter Plan 'Catastrophic'

Joe Biden said on Wednesday that potential efforts by President Trump to re-open businesses in time for Easter could be “catastrophic.” Trump on Tuesday told reporters he would like to see businesses opening their doors again by Easter.

During an interview on Fox News, Trump said; “I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter".

Biden told reporters; “It would be a catastrophic thing to do for our people and for our economy".

