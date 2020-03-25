Global  

CANCELLED: Tony Awards Postponed Indefinitely

The Tony Awards ceremony celebrating the best in Broadway theater is postponed indefinitely.

It is the latest big cultural event to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

The awards ceremony had been scheduled to take place in New York City on June 7th.

Broadway theaters were closed two weeks ago as an effort to contain the spread of the disease.

New York City has become the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, according to Reuters.

