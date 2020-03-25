Global  

Solar Opposites Season 1 Trailer - Hulu - Plot synopsis: From Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Rick and Morty, comes a series about a family of aliens trying to fit in on this human-infested crap-hole of a planet called Earth.

Solar Opposites lands May 8, only on Hulu.

Starring Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack release date May 8, 2020 (on Hulu)

PLgarrido

▲Louie Gee▲ RT @nerdist: The first season of #SolarOpposites premieres on Hulu May 8. https://t.co/R1T8oxGK1U 18 hours ago

nerdist

Nerdist The first season of #SolarOpposites premieres on Hulu May 8. https://t.co/R1T8oxGK1U 1 day ago

roxasurboxas

4-2-Schane Shibuya Scramble @_MichaelNeil_ @Netflix_CA There’s also the show HarmonQuest which is hard to get a hold of because it swapped netw… https://t.co/LjpqBPRBjO 2 days ago

strixtle

Strix Hey @RickandMorty - could we get some new episodes to help us through this please? I realize Solar Opposites probab… https://t.co/tf8h3U00gc 6 days ago

jsmith8482

Jerald Smith RT @nerdist: The first season of #SolarOpposites premieres on Hulu May 8. https://t.co/R1T8oxp8Dk 6 days ago

AgainstAllGods

AgainstAllGods @LadySam721 It’s impossible for one to do quarantine right at all without the rest of season 4 of @RickandMorty or Solar Opposites on Hulu. 6 days ago

nerdist

Nerdist The first season of #SolarOpposites premieres on Hulu May 8. https://t.co/R1T8oxp8Dk 6 days ago

SpaceMutiny

Incineroar King Laharl Glamorous "Where's the weman writers?" to heart near the end of season 2 and just to appease them filled the writers room wit… https://t.co/jqxonCS8aT 1 week ago

