Former Rebels Olympic Dreams on Hold

Olympics are officially delayed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, throwing thousands of athletes plans into flux.

I spoke with two of those athletes.

Both wore the red white and blue of ole miss.

Both are expected to wear the red white and blue of team usa.

One journey is just beginning and one is trying to end hers with a return trip to the podium.

gulfport native brittney reese is one of the most decorated long jumpers in us track and field history.

7-world championships.

A gold medal in the london games of 2012 and a silver in rio in 2016.

2020 was supposed to be her swan song.

(brittney) i was training to be in the olympics this year, which would ultimately be my last one before i retire so it was a lot of mixed emotions going around when before i retire so it was a lot of mixed emotions going around when i heard the news.

(track) reese still has work to do to make the team.

The olympic trials were supposed to be in june.

Now another year will tick by.

The average age of an olympic athlete is 27.

Reese will be 33.

(brittney) obviously i'm older so i need to be training smarter, so this is my opportunity to go back through my schedule and try to figure out some things to where i'm not over training, this is going to be the last one for me, so i want to make sure it's one of the best so over training would not be smart.

(track) reese going for her last, former ole miss rifle all american ali weisz is going to her first.

Weisz graduated in 2017 and has spent the last few years competing for a spot on the 2020 olympics team.

(ali) shoot it was a lot all the way to last year, every single world cup, championship of the americas, world championships and the pan american games, so pretty much the last two years we've been working towards to trying to send multiple people to the games.

(track) through their hard work, weisz and her teammates earned two spots or quotas for us rifle in the 2020 games.

At the trials, weisz says the competition came down to less than a tenth of a point.

(ali) i got eliminated.

Kinda just sat in the chair and at that point all you can really do is just pray and hope for the best, then we finished up, finals finished, and my nationals coach came up to me immediately and told me that i made the team and that's when all of the emotions really hit.

(track) on the team, getting ready for tokyo.

Then the games got postponed.

Practice ranges shut down.

The dream that she's had since she picked up a bee bee gun in rural montana put on hold.

Neither weisz nor reese will know what's next until the ioc announces the new date in mid- april.

Regardless of their decision, the drive for that gold medal, reese's second, weisz's first remains.