This is what social distancing looks like: UK mailman delivers letter into FISHING NET

A mailman in the UK delivers letters into a fishing net in this funny video filmed on March 21.

Royal Mail postal worker Mark Brooks filmed himself making the special delivery to a customer in Tamworth, Staffordshire with an extendable pole and a landing net as people maintain social distancing of two metres during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Although a serious worldwide situation, proving we can still have a sense of humour!" Brooks told Newsflare.

