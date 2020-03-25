Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 40 The Temptation Of Christ movie

40 The Temptation Of Christ movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:30s - Published
40 The Temptation Of Christ movie

40 The Temptation Of Christ movie

40 The Temptation Of Christ movie trailer HD Plot Synopsis: Jesus Christ, The Son of God, sets out to prepare Himself for His earthly mission to save humanity by dying on the cross to atone for the sins of the world.

Christ is led into the Judean desert by the HOLY SPIRIT to strengthen His spirit with fasting, prayer and time with His heavenly Father.

After 40 days, weak from hunger, Christ is met by Satan who attempts to tempt Him to sin and abandon His painful mission to bring salvation to the world.

Satan follows Christ closely creating turbulence in His path in an effort to cause fear, doubt, and terror.

Jesus is also haunted by thoughts of what the future holds and nightmares of the inevitable agony He will endure on the cross.

Taking advantage of the emotional bond Christ has with His earthly parents, Satan assumes their likeness in an effort to tempt Him into sin.

Cast: Shayan Ardalan, Sabastian Neudeck, Cazzey Louis Cereghino, Sophia Louisa Lee, Mateo Ray, Amelie Rose Vail, Alexander Urban, Trace Carper

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CheapCharts_US

CheapCharts_US 🎬 MOVIE DEAL! 40: The Temptation of Christ now for $9.99 (from $12.99) in #iTunes. >https://t.co/kGRU5qVzYN< #deal #sale RT 5 hours ago

PETERXLEO

LEO XL: THE TEMPTATION OF CHRIST (2020 EASTER MOVIE) https://t.co/rBUHh5Aixr lewat @YouTube 17 hours ago

richluchette

Rich Luchette If anyone needs an uplifting movie to take their mind off everything else, Scorsese’s Last Temptation of Christ is on Showtime. Little FYI. 1 day ago

ministry_motion

Ministry of Motion Pictures The new movie 40: The Temptation of Christ releases tomorrow. Director Douglas James Vail and screenwriter, Reed La… https://t.co/PzBe5ofvpj 1 day ago

douglasvail

FaithWorks Pictures 40: The Temptation of Christ (2020) Releases 04.07.20 iTunes: https://t.co/RLvGZcLLEm @ Judean Desert https://t.co/ffqjaBSXns 2 days ago

rodriguesart1

José Rodrigues 2020 EASTER MOVIE | 40: THE TEMPTATION OF CHRIST https://t.co/0KIXS1RkcL via @YouTube 2 days ago

SaraRose2480

Sara 🧷🏳️‍🌈🌎☮️💜 WHILST WATCHING “The Last Temptation of Christ” MOVIE... QUESTIONS that popped up in me head: Was Jesus/everyone re… https://t.co/7g25c3uO20 3 days ago

SaraRose2480

Sara 🧷🏳️‍🌈🌎☮️💜 HEAR YE! 🔔 HEAR YE! 🔔 I WAS SHOOKETH AND SCREAMING OUT LOUD TO THE TELLY WHEN I SAW THE LEGENDARY David KING FREAKI… https://t.co/U3b9b638jz 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.