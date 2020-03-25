40 The Temptation Of Christ movie trailer HD Plot Synopsis: Jesus Christ, The Son of God, sets out to prepare Himself for His earthly mission to save humanity by dying on the cross to atone for the sins of the world.

Christ is led into the Judean desert by the HOLY SPIRIT to strengthen His spirit with fasting, prayer and time with His heavenly Father.

After 40 days, weak from hunger, Christ is met by Satan who attempts to tempt Him to sin and abandon His painful mission to bring salvation to the world.

Satan follows Christ closely creating turbulence in His path in an effort to cause fear, doubt, and terror.

Jesus is also haunted by thoughts of what the future holds and nightmares of the inevitable agony He will endure on the cross.

Taking advantage of the emotional bond Christ has with His earthly parents, Satan assumes their likeness in an effort to tempt Him into sin.

Cast: Shayan Ardalan, Sabastian Neudeck, Cazzey Louis Cereghino, Sophia Louisa Lee, Mateo Ray, Amelie Rose Vail, Alexander Urban, Trace Carper