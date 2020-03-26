Global  

Donald Trump announces US coronavirus economic rescue bill

President Donald Trump is touting an economic bill in response to the viral pandemic that has shut down businesses and crippled economies around the globe.

The bill expands unemployment benefits and provides direct grants and loans to businesses and hospitals.

The Republican-controlled Senate must still approve the bill before sending it to the Democratic-controlled House, so final details could change.

