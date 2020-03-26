Global  

Yellowstone and Teton Parks close

Yellowstone and Teton Parks close
Yellowstone and Teton Parks close
Tweets about this

WeeklyComedy

WEEKLY WORLD OF COMEDY & ART RT @NPR: Yellowstone, Grand Teton and the Great Smoky Mountains national parks have shut their gates to the public after a sharp increase i… 3 hours ago

gilli5

Gilli RT @greennomad61: 3 #nationalparks close to fight #pandemic Yellowstone Grand Teton Great Smoky Mountains ➡Yet .@Interior will continue… 4 hours ago

UNM_GES

UNM Geography & Environmental Studies RT @DrYoGeography: Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and Great Smoky Mountains national parks close immediately to prevent spread of Covid-19 https… 5 hours ago

DrYoGeography

Yolonda Youngs Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and Great Smoky Mountains national parks close immediately to prevent spread of Covid-19 https://t.co/HwIW02bLhA 5 hours ago

greennomad61

Krasnov 3 #nationalparks close to fight #pandemic Yellowstone Grand Teton Great Smoky Mountains ➡Yet .@Interior will con… https://t.co/qXiKo8VSbX 5 hours ago

misstyleshia

Tyleshia QUEEN SunShine Robinson RT @nbcbayarea: The decision to close Yellowstone, the world’s first national park, and neighboring Grand Teton came after pressure from st… 6 hours ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area The decision to close Yellowstone, the world’s first national park, and neighboring Grand Teton came after pressure… https://t.co/d6aCmgZn90 6 hours ago

coloradoutdoors

Colorado Outdoors Yellowstone, Grand Teton and Great Smoky Mountains were among the latest to close on Tuesday https://t.co/ilLQvVrMPx 6 hours ago

