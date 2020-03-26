North Texas Nonprofit Working To Feed ​Furloughed, Unemployed Hospitality Workers now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:59s - Published North Texas Nonprofit Working To Feed ​Furloughed, Unemployed Hospitality Workers Furlough Kitchen is operating out of Vestals Catering to cook free meals for anyone ​in the hospitality industry out of work. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Darrell H RT @NBCDFW: A North Texas nonprofit is working to prove that learning doesn't have to stop, especially when it comes to keeping reading ski… 5 days ago NBC DFW A North Texas nonprofit is working to prove that learning doesn't have to stop, especially when it comes to keeping… https://t.co/Qwqrplew4T 5 days ago