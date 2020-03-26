TV Audiences Climb To A 12-Month High Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amidst the coronavirus precautions and isolation, audiences are flocking to television.

Ratings data are showing numbers unseen for up to a year as the coronavirus keeps millions of Americans at home.

Police action series “NCIS” scored its biggest audience since February 2019 on Tuesday night, with 13.08 million viewers.

The Tuesday night season finale of the NBC series “This Is Us” saw a 21% increase in viewers aged 18-49.