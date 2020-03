TV Audiences Climb To A 12-Month High Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amidst the coronavirus precautions and isolation, audiences are flocking to television.

Ratings data are showing numbers unseen for up to a year as the coronavirus keeps millions of Americans at home.

Police action series โ€œNCISโ€ scored its biggest audience since February 2019 on Tuesday night, with 13.08 million viewers.

The Tuesday night season finale of the NBC series โ€œThis Is Usโ€ saw a 21% increase in viewers aged 18-49.