shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SIGN IT WE OFTENOVERLOOK THEM.BUT NOW....THEY'RE SOPREVELANT...AS THAT'S HOWBUSINESSESNOTIFY US OFADJUSTED HOURS..CURBSIDEINFORMATION ...OR CLOSURES.FOR SIGN IT...A LOCAL CUSTOMSIGN-MAKINGCOMPANY...THEY AREBUSINESS ASUSUAL.TAKING EXTRACLEANINGPRECAUTIONS.MATT ROARTY,OWNER 13:24 - 13:34"IT'S MULTIPLE TIMESA DAY, AND WIPINGDOWN SURFACES,AND EVERYBODYHERE KNOWS THATIF YOU HAVE AMINUTE, JUST WIPEDOWN ANYTHINGYOU CAN."OWNER MATTROARTY SAYS HE'SFORTUNATE TOKEEP HIS NINEEMPLOYEESWORKING.AND WHILE HE HASTHEM WORKINGLONGER THANUSUAL HOURS...THEY'RE DOING SOFOR A GOODCAUSE.9:00 - 9:24"I KEPT DRIVING UPAND DOWN THESTREET AND SEEINGTHESE HANDPOSTED SIGNS ON APIECE OF PAPERAND I COULDN'TREAD THEM FROMTHE STREET, SO ITWAS EITHER YOUDRIVE UP TO THEWINDOW AND SEEIF THEY'RE OPEN, ORWHAT'S GOING ON,IF THEY OFFERCURBSIDE ORWHATEVER, SO WETHOUGHT OFSOMETHING HERETO MAKE IT EASIERFOR PEOPLE THATARE DRIVING BY TOSAY, HEY YES WEARE OPEN, THIS ISWHAT WE AREOFFERING."THAT MOTIVATEDSIGN IT ...TO OFFER ONEFREE 'OPEN FORBUSINESS' SIGN TOALL LOCALBUSINESSESS.SINCE THE END OFLAST WEEK...HE'S HANDED OVER60 OF THEM TORESTAURANTS,LIQUOR STORESAND BARS.7:46 - 7:56"JUST KIND OF PUTALL THESE RUSHORDERS WITH THISGOING ON TO THETOP OF THE LIST TOWHERE PEOPLE AREIN A HURRY AND WEUNDERSTAND THATWE WANT TO GETTHEM OUT OF HEREAS SOON AS WECAN."9:48 - 10:03"WE'VE BEEN OUT,MYSELF, ASHLEY,AND MY BROTHERSCOTT OUTDELIVERING THESEJUST AROUND TOTHE COMMUNITIES,TO ANYRESTAURANT, THATNEEDS A DISPLAYTHAT THEY AREOPEN."EVEN THOUGHTHESE SIGNS ARETEMPORARY...10:10 - 10:23"WE PUT SOMEREMOVABLE TAPEON THE BACK SOWHEN THIS DOESGET OVER, THEYCAN PEEL THAT OFF,EACH ONE COMESWITH A SET OFCHECKMARKS, SOTHEY CAN MARK ANX ON THE BOX OFWHAT THEY AREOFFERING."THE KINDNESSDISPLAYED BY THEGIFT OF THESESIGNS....WILL NEVER RUNOUT OF BUSINESS.AGAIN...SIGN IT IS STILLOPEN FORBUSINESS.THEY AREOFFERINGDELIVERY FORTHESE SIGNS.YOU CAN FINDTHEIR BUSINESSINFORMATION ONOUR WEBPAGE.WE HAVE A SPECIALSECTION CALLED...WE ARE OPENOMAHA.





