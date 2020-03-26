This is what social distancing looks like: UK mailman delivers letter into FISHING NET

Global  

A mailman in the UK delivers letters into a fishing net in this funny video filmed on March 21.

A mailman in the UK delivers letters into a fishing net in this funny video filmed on March 21.

Royal Mail postal worker Mark Brooks filmed himself making the special delivery to a customer in Tamworth, Staffordshire with an extendable pole and a landing net as people maintain social distancing of two metres during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Although a serious worldwide situation, proving we can still have a sense of humour!" Brooks told Newsflare.




