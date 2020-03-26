Hamilton County deaths

Deaths to report from the coronavirus.

One of them is a county resident.

Hamilton county health department leaders say the resident was over 65 years old.

They say the person had underlying health issues.

The person had been identified as having the virus, and they were being monitored.

They died at a local hospital.

We also now have more cases of covid-19.

We have 11 new cases, with a total of 26 cases.

This reminds us to continue our prevention efforts to fight this virus with firm resolve.

As i have said before, we don't have a vaccine.

We don't have anti viral.

All we have right now is each other.

We also had another death in a local hospital.

But that was not a hamilton county resident.

That means that death is not being counted in our official number of