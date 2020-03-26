Global  

Best Buy moving to curbside service. Here is how it works.
Best Buy

Distancing.

Best buy is changing their business methods due to social distancing.

The tech store is now only providing products through curb side service.

Customers can pull up to the front of the building, place an online order and an associate will carry their item out to them.

Customers also have the option of viewing an item of interest in the front before purchasing.

We're going to create a great experience so even if you're not sure what you're looking for, we encourage you to drive up.

We'll get a great sales associate with you to help you pick out the items and we'll make sure you have a great shopping experience.

Even if curbside is a little different than normal we're here to help you out.

Best buy and other tech stores are considered essential businesses.

They will stay open for people and students working from




