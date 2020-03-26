Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UTC student making masks

UTC student making masks

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
UTC student making masks
A UTC student is making protective masks while she has off time.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UTC student making masks

As covid-19 continues to spread, hospitals can't meet the demand they need for masks.

One utc student is using her recently found free time to help.

Elise halcomb is sewing reusable cotton masks for those that need protection from the virus.

Halcomb layers the fabric and reinforces every stitch to make sure the masks are as secure as possible.

She says she stocked up on supplies before the retail stores closed.

Elise halcomb: "i just saw a bunch of other people making them, and i know that there was a shortage at the hospitals.

And my mom told me, she works at the alexian village up on the mountain, and she told me that for a few days the nurses didn't even have masks there because there was a shortage.

So i wanted to make some, and i'm donating some and selling some to some friends that want any."

You can find more information about how to order a mask, or donate to the cause, on our website, wdef- dot-com.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SewFaceMasks

SewFaceMasks RT @StHubertBambies: What do you get when you cross Sewing Homework with a Pandemic? A hero taking care of the problem! Congratulations Aly… 2 hours ago

IPCBirmingham

IPCBirmingham Our members are living their faith by making face masks for first responders. A literacy volunteer mailed her stude… https://t.co/CdE4rP2zvj 6 hours ago

KaiRose97

Kai is Tired I'm in a few etsy groups and people are making dust masks, selling them. It's incredible how angry people get in an… https://t.co/goMibfoszV 7 hours ago

chrissmith3gk

Chris Smith RT @KTLA: Alexa Magyari, a PhD student at UC Berkeley, came up with the idea to make a database for hospitals that are accepting homemade m… 7 hours ago

_student_unity

Student Unity RT @PTI_News: Govt making efforts to ensure N-95 masks are available in adequate numbers to help medical fraternity in their job: Health Mi… 11 hours ago

RMDfanMAEly

Team Roma FanMAEly OFC RT @MickeyInglesLaw: Wanna make alternative face masks? Ateneo Law is helping Ateneo Med and needs your help! Materials and instructions wi… 12 hours ago

MickeyInglesLaw

Mickey Ingles Wanna make alternative face masks? Ateneo Law is helping Ateneo Med and needs your help! Materials and instructions… https://t.co/W9zkJgWgoW 19 hours ago

ProfessorAsif

Asif Waheed SIDDIQUI I started to realize how serious the situation was just over a couple of weeks back. That is when I was greeted by… https://t.co/GyPDOnmPKc 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.