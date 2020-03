LVMPD, DA address policing in COVID-19 crisis now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:50s - Published LVMPD, DA address policing in COVID-19 crisis NEWS: Priorities, policing, and prosecuting have changed in the age of a global pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LVMPD, DA address policing in COVID-19 crisis ADDRESSED THE PUBLIC.HE IS REASSURING THE VALLEY ..THE LEGAL SYSTEM WILL KEEPWORKING.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY WAS THERE..AND BRINGS YOU THE SYSTEMS INPLACE TO PROTECT OFFICERS ANDTHE COURT.YEAH - TODAY'S ANNOUNCEMENT WASA RE-ASSURANCE THAT DESPITEWIDE-SCALE CLOSURES IN THEJUSTICE FIELD - - THEY CONTINUETO DO THEIR JOBS.WITH A LOT OF CHANGES - TOKEEP THE LONG-ARM OF THE LAWSAFE.AS CORONAVIRUS SPREADS - DAYAND NIGHT - - POLICE MUSTCONTINUE TO DAWN THE BADGE ANDGUN - FOR YOUR SAFETY AND MINE."THIS IS A DIFFICULT ANDUNSETTLING TIME.THAT BEING SAID, IT IS NOT ATIME TO PANIC." SHERIFF JOELOMBARDO - HEAD OF THE LASVEGAS METROPOLITAN POLICEDEPARTMENT - - SAYS THE FORCEHAS MADE CHANGES TO PROTECTOFFICERS FROM THE DEADLYDISEASE.HE SAYS NONE HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19 - THOUGH28 HAVE BEEN INSTRUCTED TOSELF-ISOLATE."THIS IS OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OFCAUTION." THE FORCE OF ROUGHLY6,000 HAS ENOUGH PROTECTIVEGEAR - FOR 60 DAYS.WHILE TWO POLICE ACADEMIESCONTINUE ONE THAT'SSCHEDULED TWO WEEKS AWAY - HASBEEN DELAYED.THIS - - AS CRIME RATES FALL.CALLS DOWN FIVE PERCENT INTOTAL - - THROUGH LOMBARDO SAYSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE RATES HAVERISEN SLIGHTLY."WE'RE HERE, WE'RE AVAILABLE."THE ARRESTS DON'T MATTER -THOUGH - IF THERE'S NOPROSECUTION.AND COVID - HAS CLOSED THECOURTS."THE CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM ISSTILL WORKING." D-A STEVEWOLFSON SAYS PROSECUTIONSCONTINUE - - THOUGH THEY'VE NOWPRIORITIZED VIOLENT CRIMES.LOW-LEVEL CRIME PROCESSING HASBEEN DELAYED - AS THEPROSECUTOR'S OFFICE RUNS ON ASKELETON CREW."IT DOESN'T MEAN WE ARE NOTGOING TO PROSECUTE.WE'VE JUST HAD TO DELAY THEPROCESSING OF MANY OF THOSECASES."ALL OF THIS IS DONE TO KEEPTHESE MEN AND WOMEN AT WORK -AND YOU SAFE AT HOME.I'LL TELL YOU ABOUT HOW THESECHANGES IMPACT YOUR LIFE -COMING UP AT SIX.SEAN DELANCEY - - 13 ACTIONNEWS.AFTER NEARLY A WEEK OFTEMPORARY CLOSURES AND LIMITEDOPERATIONS..





