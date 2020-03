Sofra Bosnian Grill offers take out options

ASKING OURCOMMUNITY TOSUPPORT LOCALRESTAURANTS INTHIS TOUGH TIME...THROUGH OUR"WE'RE OPEN"SERIES.UNDER THEGOVERNOR'S STAY ATHOME ORDER...RESTAURANTS AREALLOWED TO STAYOPEN... BUT AREN'TABLE TO DO "DINE-IN"OPTIONS.THAT MEANS ONLYDRIVE-THRU...DELIVERY... ANDCARRYOUT OPTIONSARE AVAILABLE.SOFRA BOSNIANGRILL IS ONE OF THELOCAL RESTAURANTSKEEPING DOORSOPEN.SOFRA IS OFFERINGTAKE OUT ORDERSONLY.THE LOCAL... FAMILYOWNED...RESTAURANT HASBEEN SERVING UPDELICIOUS FOOD INMERIDIAN FOR THEPAST FOUR YEARS."SINCE DAY ONE, THECOMMUNITY HASBEEN THERESUPPORTING ME ANDYOU KNOW, EATINGAT MY RESTAURANT.COMMUNITY AND USHELPING EACHOTHER IS KIND OFCOMMON SENSE, YOUKNOW?

TEAMWORK ISIN EVERY ASPECT OFLIFE.

IMPORTANT FORME ALSO IS BECAUSEI WANT TO KEEP MYRESTAURANT OPEN."SHE ALSO SAYSSHE'S WILLING TOHELP COOK ANDDELIVER FOOD FORTHOSE WITH ADESPERATE NEED...ESPECIALLY FORTHOSE AT A HIGH RISKFOR CONTRACTINGTHE CORONAVIRUSWHO CAN'T LEAVETHEIR HOMES.SHE SAYS IF YOU'REIN NEED OF HELP...CALL THERESTAURANT AT 2-0-8... 3-8-9... 8-6-9-0.IF YOU ARE TIRED OFCOOKING AT HOMEAND STILL WANT TOGET SOME QUALITYTAKE OUT ORDELIVER FOR DINNER,CHECK OUT BOISEDEV DOT COM.OUR MEDIA PARTNERTHERE HAS AN EVEREXPANDING LIST OFRESTAURANTS THATARE STILL OPEN.AND LET US KNOWWHAT BUSINESSESTHAT ARE OUT THEREAND OPEN... YOU CANSUBMIT IDEAS UNDERTHE WE'RE OPENSECTION OF THE SIXON YOUR SIDEWEBSITE.