Local distilleries shifting gears to making hand sanitizer in the fight against COVID-19

Local distilleries shifting gears to making hand sanitizer in the fight against COVID-19

Local distilleries shifting gears to making hand sanitizer in the fight against COVID-19

Inside Ballmer Peak Distillery in Lakewood, the impact of the coronavirus is being felt, but it hasn’t shut them down.

Instead, the distillery has shifted its focus from making spirits to making sanitizer.

Local distilleries shifting gears to making hand sanitizer in the fight against COVID-19

Anne: WELCOME BACK.PUT DOWN THE EVER CLEAR BECAUSEYOU NO LONGER NEED TO MAKE YOUROWN HAND SANITIZER.Shannon: DENVER 7'S JASONGRUENAUER TONIGHT WITH THEDISTILLERIES STEPPING UP TO KEEPUS SAFE.




