Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Couple Gets Creative During Quarantine

Couple Gets Creative During Quarantine

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Couple Gets Creative During Quarantine

Couple Gets Creative During Quarantine

A Minneapolis couple is getting creative with their date nights by thinking out of the box, Kate Raddatz reports (1:32).

WCCO 4 News At 6 - March 25, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ludavison

Laura Davison RT @WKRG: The families of UMS-Wright Seniors Parks Moore and Mary Frances Wood planned a prom night the two would never forget. Prom was sc… 12 hours ago

wrblnews3

WRBL News 3 Prom for UMS was scheduled to take place March 21, and it still did. It only included the two of them, and they kep… https://t.co/tumSXtbZHE 23 hours ago

WKRG

WKRG The families of UMS-Wright Seniors Parks Moore and Mary Frances Wood planned a prom night the two would never forge… https://t.co/2ApGgKuJ2r 1 day ago

CBS12

WPEC CBS12 News One couple gets creative with their wedding. https://t.co/jz0yNNHx7s 3 days ago

AlPefley

Al Pefley Wisconsin couple gets creative in order to get married during coronavirus pandemic ⁦@CBS12⁩ https://t.co/X2HdJZzu4P 4 days ago

kevinamackenzie

Kevin MacKenzie Wisconsin couple gets creative in order to get married during. #coronavirus #pandemic #Covid_19 https://t.co/Ug2SH3F4Lm 5 days ago

CBS12

WPEC CBS12 News They even managed to share their day with loved ones -- just from a distance. https://t.co/V5RiPOGTSA 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.