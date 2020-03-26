Protecting your mental health from COVID-19 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 02:17s - Published Protecting your mental health from COVID-19 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Protecting your mental health from COVID-19 ERIN A LOT OF US OURFEELING STRESSEDANXIOUS AND EVENDEPRESSED...MENTALHEALTH EXPERTS SAYTHAT IS NORMAL BUTTHERE AR THINGS WECAN DO TO FEEL BETTER.THE STAY AT HOMEORDER IS MAKING USFEEL LIKE WE HAVE LOSTCONTROL OF OUR LIVESAND THAT GENERATESALL KINDS OF STRESS.ON TOP OF THAT MANYOF US ARE FEARFUL OFTHIS VIRUS... AND THEUNKNOWNCONSEQUENCES IT COULDHAVE ON OUR LIVES ANDOUR LOVED ONES.TO ADDRESS THESEISSUES THERE ARESEVERAL THINGS YOUCAN DO -- ONE IS CREATEA ROUTINE THAT YOU DOEVERYDAY DURING THELOCKDOWN.THAT WILL HELP YOUREGAIN A SENSE OFCONTROL.TO DEAL WITH YOURFEARS BECOMPASSIONATE WITHYOURSELF.41:20 BEING ABLE TO SPEAK TOYOURSELF IN A KIND WAY AND SAYYOU KNOW THIS IS REALLY HARDTHIS ISREALLY SCARY AND I DON;'T KNOWWHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN TO ME IDON'T KNOW WHAT IS GOING TOHAPPEN TO THE PEOPLE I CAREABOUTI DON'T KNOW IF I AM GOING TOHAVEA JOB TO GO BACK TO AND I DON'TKNOW IF IAM GOING TO HAVE MONEYAND YOU KNOW ALL OF THESE THINGSYOU KNOW THAT IS LIKE PRETTYMUCHEVERYTHING ALL AT ONCE.YOU SHOULD BUILD INTHREE KEY THINGS:EXERCISE -- EVEN IF YOUDO IT INSIDE -- A MENTALHEALTH CHECK -- ANDSOME SORT OF SOCIALCONNECTION WITHPEOPLE OUTSIDE YOURHOME.SOCIAL MEDIA ISN'TGOING TO CUT IT -- TRYPICKING UP THE PHONEAN RECONNECTING WITHOLD FRIENDS ORSOMEONE YOU THINKMIGHT BE LONELY.HERE ARE THREE THINGSYOU CAN DO FOR THATMENTAL HEALTH CHECKDAILY: MEDITATION,GUIDED IMAGERY, ANDBREATHING EXERCISES...AND WOOD SAYS FORTHIS THE INTERNET IS AGREAT RESOURCE.FIND SOMETHING THATWORKS FOR YOU ANDMAKE IT PART OF THATROUTINE.MANY GROCERYSTORE SHOPPERS WORRYABOUT EXPOSURE TO





