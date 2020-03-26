Pregnant women look for options as Nashville hospitals change visitor policies amid pandemic 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:45s - Published Pregnant women look for options as Nashville hospitals change visitor policies amid pandemic As coronavirus spreads, hospitals are tightening visitor policies. Some moms are worried that at their hospitals, dads are not going to be allowed to be in the room for deliveries. 0

