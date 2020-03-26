Police will not pull you over because of Safer at Home order

SHERIFF'S OFFICESAYS THEY'VE NOWHAD TWO CASES OF APERSONIMPERSONATING ANOFFICER....TO SUPPOSEDLYENFORCE THESTATEWIDE STAY ATHOME ORDER.N-B-C 26'S ABIGAILHANTKE REPORTS.37.59 there are a lot ofmyths out there and a lotof concern and paranoiaof how we are going toenforce it.A MAN PRETENDINGTO BE ANOFFICER...PULLED AWOMAN OVERYESTERDAY AND TOLDHER SHE NEEDED TOGO BACK HOME.34.57 he explained sheneeded to return homeor face 250 dollar fine.ANOTHERMAN...WALKED UP TOSOMEONE IN APARKINGLOT...DEMANDING TOSEE THEIRCERTIFICATIONPAPERS.BUT THIS IS NOT HOWDEPUTIES WILL BEENFORCING THEGOVERNOR'SORDER...CAPTAIN JODYLEMMENS SAYS...THISSITUATION HAS JUSTADDED ADDITIONALFEAR.8.42 not be doingrandom traffic stops tocheck why people areout and about.

Thathasn't changed we needto have reasonablejustification to have trafficstops so obviously ifsomeone is in a violationthey could still bestoppedLEMMENSSAYS...THEY'REASKING PEOPLE FORVOLUNTARYCOMPLIANCE....ANDFOR PEOPLE TO USECOMMON SENSE IFYOU'RE THINKINGABOUT LEAVING THEHOUSE.ABBY: if you are ever ina situation where you'renot sure whose pullingyou over, lemmens saysyou can call 911 becausethey know where theirsquad cars are at alltimes.That's if you're in a ruralarea.but if you're intown...41.57 if its in an areawhere its more highlytrafficked go to an areathat's well lit, where otherppl are where there mightbe witnesses to view thetraffic stopSEVERAL 'LOCALPOLICEDEPARTMENTS ANDTHE BROWN COUNTYSHERIFF'S OFFICE'SAY THEY'VE BEENGETTING A LOT OFCALLS WITHQUESTIONS ABOUTTHE WHAT THE ORDERMEANS.

LEMMENSSAYS, TO TRY AND GETYOUR ANSWERSONLINEFIRST...BEFOREGIVING THEM A RING.40.39 were hoping forthis to end as quickly asit started.IN BROWN COUNTY,ABIGAIL HANTKE, NBC26THE SHERIFF'SOFFICE, ASKING FORHELP SOLVING THECASES.GIVE THEM A CALL IFYOU HAVEINFORMATION.