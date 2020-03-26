COVID 19 Real Estate (3-26-20)

The coronaviirus is chanign the way we live our lives... the way we socialize and now the way we buy homes...kilee thomas is live from a property ready for some new owners kq2's kilee thomashi jodie.

I'm outside of a house in st.

Joe ready to be sold, but realtors say they can't say whether it's a buyers or a sellers market right nowthe coronavirus putting the housing market in a situation it's never been in before despite that,people a home, should get started.

(sot )"interest rates are the lowest they've been in a long time.

An fha rate on a 30 year mortgage is 2.99% and i think it's a 2.75% on a conventional loan.

So, someone about purchasing in the future, call a lender, start getting qualified on the loans so when this is all over they will be ready to purchase a home."

Realtors are still providing home inspections and appraisals.

Saying business is as usual for their pending transactions bookers are now starting to show property listings online as well as continuing to give walkthroughs... all in an effort to keep the economy going.

Reporting live, kilee thomas kq2 news