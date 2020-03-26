Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Presents Challenges For Disabled People, Caregivers now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:14s - Published Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Presents Challenges For Disabled People, Caregivers The shelter-in-place order is keeping people who have disabilities from getting some of the services they need, especially when they must now stay home without their caregivers. Juliette Goodrich reports. (3-25-2020) 0

