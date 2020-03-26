PRCC trio claims Region 23 honors

Global  

More hardware on its way to Pearl River Community College courtesy of the men’s basketball team and it’s All Region 23 trio.

- - more hardware on its way to - pearl river community - college... courtesy of the men'- basketball team... and its- all-region 23 trio.

- today... southern miss commit - tae hardy... st.

John's signee- isaih - moore... and tulsa commit rod - brown... were all named to the- 10- - member post-season squad... wit- no other school having- more than one selection.- p-r-c-c's "big three" led the wildcats to a perfect 28-0- season... and the number one- seed in the n-j-c-double-a- national tournament... later- canceled due to the - corona-virus.

- hardy led the team in points, - assists and steals... while - moore led the way in rebounds - and blocks.

- together with brown... they - combined to average more- than 45 points per game... and- were also named to the- all-region- 23 tournament team... earlier - this month.




