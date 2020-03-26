Keep your Kids Safe at Home

This year.

With schools closed and parents working from home, most households in fort wayne have stocked up with food, medicine and cleaning supplies.

Fox 55's brianna dahlquist has more on how to keep your family safe at home.

@ 4:01 "accidents can happen so quickly."

Last week, the number of positive covid-19 cases was 56, today it's a whopping 477.dr. james millward says it's crucial for parents to protect their families with good hygiene [email protected]:27 "as we're cleaning our homes, making sure we're storing these products in safe places that are out of sight and out of reach from toddler's exploring little hands."

Millward knows that it can be a little tricky storing chemicals with little ones in the home.

@3:10 "we have to be thinking about where these things are located and especially for young children, that may not immediately understand what these products are keeping them up high and out of reach is very important.in times like these, safety goes far beyond just storing cleaning supplies properlyit's also important to teach your children how to use them as [email protected]:15?

"consistently teaching hand hygiene to the children if you're using hand sanitizers allowing those to dry properly before the child touches their face or eyes..

I think those are the key things to remember when we're talking to our children."millward encourages all parents and caregivers to listen to the vital minds podcast for information on how you can become experts in safety as well!

:) in beautiful fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist fox 55 news 3