First coronavirus death confirmed in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced that a woman from Jackson County has died

I'm dan shaffer.

And i'm najahe sherman.

We begin tonight with new developments on the outbreak.

Waay 31's steven dilsizian joins us live outside the jackson county courthouse where the woman worked.

Steven?

The chairman of the jackson county commission tells me the victim was a woman who worked part time inside the courthouse.

Im told she died from the coronavirus in a chattanooga hospital.

The state said the woman had underlying health issues.

Jackson county commission chairman tim guffey says the state department of public health told them a person died of coronavirus.

But after confirming the information, guffey tells me state officials began to back- track and said the investigation actually was not completed.

Now, the focus is on the victim and those who near her.

Guffey says she worked in a department at the courthouse that didnt make regular contact with the public... all employees in that department have been notified but the incubation period from when the




