Coronavirus Update: Lupus Patients Worry About Shortage Of Medication Showing Promise In Fight Against COVID-19

One medication that's shown promise in the fight against COVID-19 has also been a lifeline for patients with lupus, but with demand so high, those with the chronic auto-immune condition worry there isn't enough of this popular drug left for them; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

