How will the stimulus package help me? Your coronavirus questions answered

Millions of Americans are struggling economically from the fallout of the pandemic, but the Senate is expected to pass a $2 trillion stimulus package after reaching a deal with the White House.

So how does the largest economic relief package in U.S. history help your wallet?

Denver7's Jessica Porter has some answers.

