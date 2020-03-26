Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Jared Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order in Colorado

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 41:57s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Jared Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order in Colorado

Gov.

Jared Polis on Wednesday said he will issue a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 6 a.m.

Thursday through April 11.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TAINA525

🇵🇷EVE NATALIE🇵🇷 RT @TAINA525: 🔊Colorado in da house! 🏞Governor Polis taking control. 🙋‍♀️🏨Gov. Jared Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order in Colorad… 54 seconds ago

TAINA525

🇵🇷EVE NATALIE🇵🇷 🔊Colorado in da house! 🏞Governor Polis taking control. 🙋‍♀️🏨Gov. Jared Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order… https://t.co/hmYzXtvDhV 1 minute ago

jriden2002

Jriden2002 RT @colo_politics: BREAKING: @GovofCO Jared Polis announces statewide #StayAtHomeOrder #StayAtHome #Colorado #Coronavirus #copolitics ht… 3 minutes ago

MountainsOnCall

KC RT @DenverChannel: IMPORTANT: Please don’t call 911 with Q's about the #StayAtHomeOrder issued by @GovofCO today. Several police depts. s… 7 minutes ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News @kirkinlufkin @jazzzkool2 @GovofCO Hi! We have the link to the order in our website: https://t.co/7JWwTPeRdt 10 minutes ago

SierraHSsports

Sierra Athletics RT @SEExpressNews: Calling it an “extreme measure,” Gov. Jared Polis announced a statewide stay-at-home order that will go into effect at 6… 19 minutes ago

AlanLee66

Alan Gov. Jared Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order in Colorado https://t.co/glYjZppFlk 26 minutes ago

OfficialMsCombs

miss combs 🦄🗽🌹🌎 RT @ShannonOgden1: 911 is getting overloaded 2nite in Colo. People confused/ unnerved by the alert they got on their phones notifying them… 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.