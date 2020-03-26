Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: NBA All-Star Karl Anthony Towns Reveals Mother Tested Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus Update: NBA All-Star Karl Anthony Towns Reveals Mother Tested Positive For COVID-19

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: NBA All-Star Karl Anthony Towns Reveals Mother Tested Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus Update: NBA All-Star Karl Anthony Towns Reveals Mother Tested Positive For COVID-19

The mother of an NBA star from New Jersey is fighting for her life after contracting the coronavirus; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mapsofworld

MapsofWorld @PMOIndia NBA star Karl Anthony’s mother is in coma after contracting coronavirus. Get all the #UPDATE and country… https://t.co/m3NOhe5TDR 16 hours ago

kiyaedwards

Kiya Edwards RT @kare11: Good morning #sunrisers. Here's what's coming up: ☀️ BREAKING OVERNIGHT: White House, Congress reach coronavirus aid deal @kiya… 18 hours ago

kare11

KARE 11 Good morning #sunrisers. Here's what's coming up: ☀️ BREAKING OVERNIGHT: White House, Congress reach coronavirus ai… https://t.co/jjKfxNZYEU 18 hours ago

Susansavanah

U.S. COVID-19 Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reveals his mother is battling COVID-19 https://t.co/WvHfajZxAv. Fol… https://t.co/VDp28rovmQ 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.