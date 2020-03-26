Students say farewell to the classroom, hello to e-learning

Out any longer.

We're roughly two months out from the end of the school year.

It is, though, looking unlikely students will return to the classroom before the academic year ends.

An abrupt interruption in the school year.

An abrupt interruption in the school year.

Lockers are cleaned out, teachers are saying farewell and transitioning to online instruction.

Principal chris dibble is choreographin g the exodus.

"they know to come in, they grab their instrument if they need it, head to their lockers to get their materials, then right out the side door.

We have the doors propped open so no one has to touch a door knob."

He's heard from students and teachers reeling from this sudden change.

He sees this as a teaching moment.

""in terms of educational creativity, this has been a very good project.

We've had to come up with ideas that we never thought we'd ever have to think of."

Dibble tells me that distance based learning will begin monday.

Albert lea schools will be open tomorrow from 11 aám to 7 pám for students to grab materials.