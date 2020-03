Yes! Pics - 3/25/20 now < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:14s - Published Yes! Pics - 3/25/20 In today's health headlines we talk about how blood platelets from a survivor of Coronavirus may be able to help others that are still fighting the disease. Also, a new study shows that most kids do not have a healthy diet. Also, taking a daily bath can lower your risk of heart disease. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Yes! Pics - 3/25/20 THE LATEST HOPE FOR SOME OF THESICKEST COVID-19 PATIENTS...COULD COME FROM ATECHNIQUE THAT GOES BACK TO THE19TH CENTURY.CASEY NOLAN EXPLAINS... HOWBLOOD FROM A SURVIVOR... COULDHELP CURRENTPATIENTS.S/ DR. JEFFREY HENDERSON/WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OFMEDICINE"THIS IS A, THIS IS A STONE AGEAPPROACH FOR THE MODERN AGE."DOCTORS AROUND THE GLOBE ARESEARCHING FOR SOMETHING TO HELPTHOSE SUFFERING THE MOST FROMCOVID-19AND DR. JEFFREY HENDERSON MAYHAVE FOUND IT. THE PHYSICIAN ANDSCIENTIST WITH THE WASHINGTONUNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE ISWORKING WITH JOHNS HOPKINSUNIVERSITY AND THE MAYO CLINICTO TAKE BLOOD PLASMA FROMCORONAVIRUS SURVIVORS AND USE ITTO TREAT CRITICALLY ILL PATIENTSSTILL FIGHTING THE DISEASE.:33-:39S/ DR. JEFFREY HENDERSON/WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OFMEDICINE "THE IMMUNE SYSTEM OFSOMEBODY WHO'S ALREADY SEEN THEDISEASE CAN BE USED TO GIVE ANASSIST, UH,TO SOMEBODY WHO HASN'T YET SEENTHE DISEASE."THAT'S AN IMPORTANT DISTINCTION.THIS IS NOT A CURE. S/ DR.JEFFREY HENDERSON/ WASHINGTONUNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE"THAT'S CORRECT. IT IS. UM, ITIN ONE IS THAT IT PREVENTS FOR ASHORT PERIOD OF TIME THEDISEASE. ANOTHER POSSIBILITY ISTHAT IT IS A TREATMENT OR MAKESTHE DISEASE LESS SEVERE."THE IDEA GOES BACK TO THE 1890SAND WAS USED TO TREAT PATIENTSIN THE 1918 FLU PANDEMIC.THESE DAYS MOST DISEASES IT WASUSED TO TREAT NOW HAVE AVACCINE. BUT IT COULD BE MONTHSIF NOT YEARS BEFORE THAT EXISTFOR THE CORONAVIRUS.S/ DR. JEFFREY HENDERSON/WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OFMEDICINE"EXACTLY, IN MEDICINE, I GUESSTO USE SOME ST LOUIS METAPHOR ISWE'RE ALWAYS GOING FOR A HOMERUNS, BUT I THINK IT'SIMPORTANT. WE DON'T FORGET ABOUTGETTING BASE HITS EVERY SO OFTENAS WELL.NEW RESEARCH SHOWS... MOSTAMERICAN KIDS AND TEENS ARENOT EATINGA HEALTHY DIET.THE TUFTS UNIVERSITY STUDYLOOKED AT 18 YEARS OF DIETARYTRENDS... AND FOUND...DESPITE IMPROVEMENTS -- LIKEREDUCING SUGAR AND INCREASINGWHOLE GRAINS -- 56-PERCENTOF KIDS STILL HAD A POOR DIET IN20-16.TEENS -- AND CHILDREN FROM LOWINCOME HOUSEHOLDS --- WERE THEMOST LIKELY TOHAVE AN UNHEALTHY DIET.NEW RESEARCH FROM JAPAN SHOWS --TAKING A DAILY BATH... COULDHELP LOWER YOUR RISKOF HEART DISEASE.ACCORDING TO THE STUDY... PEOPLEWHO TOOK A HOT BATH EVERY DAY...WERE 28-PERCENTLESS LIKELY TO DEVELOPCARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE... THANTHOSEWHO BATHED LESS FREQUENTLY -- ORNOT AT ALL.THEY WERE ALSO 26-PERCENT LESSLIKELY TO HAVE A STROK





