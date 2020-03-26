Central junior forward Quay Primas gets offer from Charleston State University

Global  

Quay averaged 24.1 points and 14.6 rebounds last season, and helped lead the Chargers to their first Final Four appearance under head coach Andre Taylor.

Central forward quay primas is a beast, flat-out as a junior, he's already one of the top hoopers in middle georgia, hands down ... ok let me spit the facts though he's a walking double double quay averaged 24.1 points and 14.6 boards last season, and helped lead the chargers to their first-ever final four appearance under head coach andre taylor because he's a bonafide baller he recently got an offer to play college ball at another d-1 school ... dj give it to the people quay tweeted yesterday that he received an offer from charleston southern university it's a d-1 school located in north charleston, south carolina he's gotten other offers from schools like columbia state, mercer and presbyterian ... aye quay ... talk to me ... :01-:06 it mean a lot.

It's a blessing for one to be blessed and get a college offer to play basketball on the next level.

That's what i've been dreaming for since i was little, so yeah, it's a blessing although the coronavirus has put the sports world on hold, quay says he's more motivated than ever ... quay ... tell them why?

:01-:06 it's motivating me by, like, a lot of players are probably at home like, playing video games.

So, i'm going to take this time and like, workout.

Get the extra work in, so when




