Appleton native copes with abrupt ending to college career

SPRING SPORTSSCHEDULE...ABRUPTLYCHANGING THECAREERS OFCOLLEGE ATHLETESACROSS THE NATION...SPORTS DIRECTORBRANDON KINNARDHAS THE STORY OFANOTHER LOCALATHLETE, WHO'SSENIOR SEASON WASCHANGED.WE'RE FINDING OUTTHAT EVERY ATHLETEHAS A DIFFERENTSTORY WHEN ITCOMES TO THEIRCAREERS BEING CUTSHORT...BUT AT THE END OFTHE DAY - THEY'RE ALLSHARING THE SAMEDISAPPOINTMENT...TODAY I SPOKE WITHA COLLEGE TRACKAND FIELD STANDOUTFROM APPLETON...TO SEE HOW HEFOUND OUT ABOUTTHE NEWS - ANDWHAT'S NEXT...MARCH 12thSTARTED OUT JUSTLIKE ANY OTHER DAYFOR BEN GUCINSKI..."I was with someteammates, working outover spring break..."BUT AS THEAFTERNOON WENTON... HE SAID HECOULD TELL...SOMETHING WASN'TRIGHT..."Other universities hadwithdrawn from MarchMadness so I knew therewere going to be someramifications on myseason... I just didn't knowit was going to be assevere (as it turned out tobe."THE N-C-A-A AND BIGTEN EVENTUALLYCANCELED THEIRSPRING SPORTSSEASONS...LEAVING GUCINSKI,AND THOUSANDS OFOTHER ATHLETES LIKEHIM... SUDDENLYWITHOUT SPORTS..."To not be able to havethe last big part of ouroutdoor season reallyleaves you with a questionmark in your head.

Could Ihave done better?

Would Ihave done better?"THE APPLETONNATIVE HAS BEENONE OF THE GOLDENGOPHERS TOP HIGHJUMPERSTHROUGHOUT HISCOLLEGE CAREER...AS A SENIOR WITHFOX VALLEYLUTHERAN, HE SETTHE W-I-A-A STATEHIGH JUMP RECORD...ECLIPSING 7 FOOT 1INCHES...NAT- FANS CHEERINGIT'S A RECORD THATSTILL STANDS...GUCINSKI WASHOPING TO ECLIPSESEVEN FEET AGAINTHIS YEAR... BUTNOW... WON'T GET TOSEE THECULMINATION OF HISCAREER..."There's so much thatbuilds from yourfreshman year all the waythrough your senior yearso I was still continuallyeven as a senior gettingbetter in high jump andjumping better heights andbeing more consistentthan I had ever been."GUCINSKI IS NOWBACK IN APPLETON...TAKING CLASSESREMOTELY...AND - LIKE A TRUEATHLETE - HE'S STILLGETTING IN SOMEWORKOUTSWHENEVERPOSSIBLE..."My dad helped me build apull up bar in thebasement.

Besides doingsome body weight stuffthat I can do.

I get out andtake a jog a couple timesa week to stay active."THE N-C-A-A DOESPLAN TO GIVESENIORS LIKEGUCINSKI AN EXTRAYEAR OF ELIGIBILITY,SO HE COULDRETURN TO COMPETEAGAIN NEXT YEAR...BUT SAYS - THATDOESN'T FIT HISPLANS... HE'LLGRADUATE NEXTDECEMBER ANDPLANS TO ENTER THEWORKFORCE RIGHTAWAY...LIVE IN GREEN BAY...BRANDON KINNARD...N-B-C 26 SPORTS...STILL TO COMESTILL TAKING PHONECALLS, DOINGCARRYOUTS SOME OFTHEM ARE ACTUALLY